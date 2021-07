Korenar signed a one-year contract extension with the Sharks on Tuesday.

Korenar made 10 appearances with the big club last season, posting a 3-5-0 record with a 3.17 GAA and .899 save percentage. He was solid in four AHL playoff starts, as evidenced by his 2.03 GAA and .929 save percentage with the Barracuda. He's likely to open 2021-22 in the AHL, as well.