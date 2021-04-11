Korenar stopped all seven shots he faced in relief of Martin Jones in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Korenar played the third period of Saturday's game, making his NHL debut. The 23-year-old was on the active roster after Devan Dubnyk was traded to the Avalanche. Through eight games with AHL San Jose, Korenar had a 3.22 GAA and an .898 save percentage with a 5-1-2 record. Head coach Bob Boughner indicated he wants to play both Korenar and Alexei Melnichuk over the final month of the season, but neither one should be expected to make much of a fantasy impact this year.