Korenar yielded four goals on 33 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Korenar was fairly solid for the first 30 minutes, but the Coyotes' offense rallied from behind. This left Korenar with his fourth loss in seven games. He fell to 3-5-0 with a 3.17 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 10 appearances overall. Korenar is likely set to sit out Saturday's rematch with the Coyotes as Alexei Melnichuk makes his first NHL start.