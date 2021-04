Korenar saved all four shots he faced in relief of Martin Jones in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Korenar was lightly tested in his relief appearance after Jones yielded five goals through 40 minutes. The 23-year-old Korenar has worked as a backup during the road trip to Minnesota. The Czech netminder may give way to Alexei Melnichuk or Zach Sawchenko in the backup role once the Sharks return home after a two-game stay in Vegas on Monday and Wednesday.