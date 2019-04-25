Korenar was recalled from AHL San Jose on Thursday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Korenar defended the cage in 34 games in the minors this season, logging a 23-8-2 record while posting a 2.54 GAA and .911 save percentage. The 21-year-old struggled in the postseason before getting called up -- going 1-3-0 and giving up 13 goals over four games -- but should be able to provide the Sharks with some depth.