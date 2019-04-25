Sharks' Josef Korenar: Promoted from minors
Korenar was recalled from AHL San Jose on Thursday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Korenar defended the cage in 34 games in the minors this season, logging a 23-8-2 record while posting a 2.54 GAA and .911 save percentage. The 21-year-old struggled in the postseason before getting called up -- going 1-3-0 and giving up 13 goals over four games -- but should be able to provide the Sharks with some depth.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...