Korenar was assigned to AHL San Jose on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Korenar spent a couple of days with the big club but will go back to the minors and continue his development. The 23-year-old has accrued an .897 save percentage and a 4-1-2 record across seven AHL appearances this season. Alexei Melnichuk was called up in a corresponding move.