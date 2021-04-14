Korenar will make his first NHL start Wednesday in a home matchup with the Ducks, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Korenar actually made his NHL debut in relief of Martin Jones Saturday against the Kings, stopping all seven shots he faced, but Wednesday will mark his first NHL start. The 23-year-old Korenar hasn't been great in the AHL this season, registering a sub-par 3.22 GAA and .898 save percentage in eight appearances. He'll attempt to secure his first NHL victory in a home matchup with an Anaheim team that's 8-9-3 on the road this year.