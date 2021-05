Korenar is on track to start between the pipes in Friday's home game against Arizona, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Korenar was sharp in his last start Wednesday versus Colorado, stopping 30 of 32 shots en route to an impressive 3-2 victory. He'll attempt to earn his fourth win of the campaign in a home matchup with a slumping Coyotes club that's lost three of its last four games.