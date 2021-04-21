Korenar will defend the blue paint during Wednesday's road game versus the Golden Knights, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Korenar struggled in his first NHL start last Wednesday against Anaheim, surrendering four goals on 27 shots en route to a 4-1 loss. The 23-year-old rookie will attempt to secure his first NHL victory in a brutal road matchup with a scorching-hot Vegas team that's won seven straight contests.