Korenar will guard the road cage during Saturday's matchup with the Avalanche, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Korenar was rock solid in his last start Wednesday against Arizona, turning aside 28 of 30 shots en route to a 4-2 victory. He'll try to secure a third straight win in a rough road matchup with a Colorado team that's averaging 3.83 goals per game at home this year, first in the NHL.