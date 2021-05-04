Korenar will guard the crease for Wednesday's home clash with Colorado, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Since making his NHL debut April 10, Korenar is 2-4-0 with a 3.21 GAA in eight contests, not exactly a stellar start to his NHL career. Still, the 23-year-old netminder should continue to see plenty of action down the stretch as the Sharks try to determine their plans between the pipes into the future, though being tied to Martin Jones for another three years at a $5.75 million cap hit certainly muddies the waters.