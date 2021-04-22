Korenar allowed four goals on 39 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.
Korenar was under attack for most of the game, and he wasn't able to curb the Golden Knights' potent offense. The 23-year-old has a 0-2-0 record through four outings (two starts). He's allowed eight goals on 77 shots so far, and the Czech goalie is probably only going to see limited time. Outside of potentially drawing a favorable matchup for DFS, Korenar isn't expected to make much of an impact in fantasy this season.
