Ravensbergen logged a 29-save shutout in WHL Prince George's 3-0 win over Wenatchee on Friday.

Ravensbergen continues to see steady work for the Cougars, and this was his second shutout of the season. He's at a 13-6-0 record with a 2.54 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 19 contests. The first-round pick of the Sharks in 2025 (30th overall) is looking promising after a tough 2024-25 campaign, though he'll still have a long path to the NHL.