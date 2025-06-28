Ravensbergen was the 30th overall pick by San Jose in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Ravensbergen is an athletic and aggressive, 6-foot-5 twinetender with starter upside. He needs to clean up his game a bit -- his aggressiveness can look chaotic in the net. But Ravensbergen has the highest ceiling of any goalie in the 2025 draft class. He needs to add muscle and refine those technical skills, and that will take time. Watch and wait on his development -- he's not going to be in the NHL for a while.