Ravensbergen recorded a 36-save shutout in WHL Prince George's 5-0 win over Seattle on Friday.

Ravensbergen improved to 3-2-0 on the season with his first shutout of the campaign. He was one of the top goalie prospects heading into the 2025 NHL Entry Draft despite posting a lackluster 3.00 GAA and .901 save percentage with no shutouts in 51 outings in 2024-25. He was selected 30th overall by the Sharks, who will take their time with Ravensbergen's development since they already have Yaroslav Askarov to lead them from rebuild to contention.