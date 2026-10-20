Ravensbergen was named the Big Ten's Third Star of the Week on Tuesday.

Ravensbergen stopped 25 of 26 shots in Michigan State University's 5-1 win over the Rochester Institute of Technology on Saturday. The 19-year-old goalie has won both of his starts this season, allowing just three goals in that span. The Sharks prospect will likely continue to see a decent share of playing time for the Spartans. He went 32-13-0 with four shutouts, a 2.51 GAA and a .919 save percentage over 46 regular-season games for WHL Prince George in 2025-26.