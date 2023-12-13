Bailey scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

Bailey's last NHL tally came March 10, 2018 when he played with the Sabres. He'd gone over five years without scoring, though he saw just 37 NHL games in that span. The 28-year-old has enjoyed something of a career renaissance in San Jose, picking up five points, 10 shots on net, seven hits and a plus-4 rating over eight appearances this season. It's already his most productive NHL campaign, though it's unclear if he's done enough to hold onto his place in the lineup once the Sharks get some injured forwards back.