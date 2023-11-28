Bailey notched a power-play assist in Monday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.

Bailey did solid work to set up Luke Kunin for the game-winning goal in the third period. In his Sharks debut, Bailey logged 11:39 of ice time while playing on the fourth line. The assist was his first NHL point since the 2018-19 campaign when he was with the Flyers. It's unclear how long the 28-year-old will stick around with the big club after signing an NHL deal Monday -- he began the year on an AHL-only contract with the Barracuda.