Bailey logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Bailey has a helper in each of the last two games and four assists across seven contests since he made his Sharks debut Nov. 27. The 28-year-old winger has already matched his career high in points in a season at the NHL level. He's added eight shots on net, five hits and a plus-3 rating while mainly seeing time on the third line. He's unlikely to sustain this offense throughout the season, so Bailey is only really an option for fantasy managers in very deep formats.