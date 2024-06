Bailey signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Sharks on Sunday.

Bailey suited up in 59 contests with the Sharks after agreeing to a two-way deal with the team in late November. He contributed five goals, 14 points, 70 shots on net and 76 hits at the NHL level. Bailey also earned six goals and 11 points in 16 regular-season outings with AHL San Jose in 2023-24. He will compete for a depth spot with the Sharks during training camp in the fall.