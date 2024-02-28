Bailey scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Devils.
Bailey has two goals and two assists over six games since the All-Star break. He scored in garbage time Tuesday, ending a run of seven straight goals by the Devils. The 28-year-old winger has been a decent fourth-liner this season with 12 points, 43 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-6 rating through 36 appearances. Still, his limited usage in a weak offense will keep him off the fantasy radar.
