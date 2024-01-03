Bailey scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Bailey tipped in a Mario Ferraro shot in the second period. The goal was Bailey's first point since he scored Dec. 12 versus the Jets. The 28-year-old winger is up to six points, 16 shots on net, 12 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 17 appearances. He continues to see bottom-six minutes, but Bailey's offense is too limited for fantasy purposes.