Braun dished out an assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers.

Braun also added two PIM in the contest. The 32-year-old blueliner has 15 points in 67 games this season, a large step down from the 33 points he recorded last year but much more in line with his career norms. Braun also has 94 hits and 109 blocked shots to his name, which could make him useful to fantasy owners in deeper formats.