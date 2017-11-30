Sharks' Justin Braun: Contributing across categories
Braun had an assist, three blocks, and three shots on goal in a 3-1 win Tuesday over the Flyers.
The veteran defenseman has been filling up the scoresheet lately, posting an assist in four straight games while piling up 11 blocks and seven shots on goal in that span. The assists have been great for Braun's fantasy owners, but the abundance of blocks, shots and ice time are what make Braun a consistent performer in both season-long and daily formats.
More News
-
Sharks' Justin Braun: Fills stat sheet•
-
Sharks' Justin Braun: Two helpers, 10 hits in victory•
-
Sharks' Justin Braun: Dishes for score•
-
Sharks' Justin Braun: Sets new career high in blocks•
-
Sharks' Justin Braun: Dishing out more hits than ever•
-
Sharks' Justin Braun: Scoring significantly less this year•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...