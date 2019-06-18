Sharks' Justin Braun: Dealt to Philadelphia
The Sharks traded Braun to the Flyers in exchange for a 2019 second-round pick and a 2020 third-round pick Tuesday.
The Sharks primarily made this move to free up some much needed cap space, so the pair of draft picks they'll be getting back in return are really just an added bonus. Braun's lack of offensive upside will prevent him from being a viable option in most fantasy formats, but he should be able to log 20-plus minutes of ice time per night and hold his own against the opposition's top forwards, making him a valuable piece for Philadelphia.
