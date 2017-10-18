Braun set up an even-strength goal in Tuesday's 5-2 home win over the Canadiens.

This was the American defenseman's first point of the season. Braun's averaging just a tick over 20 minutes per game, but fantasy owners shouldn't expect consistent offensive production from him. He recorded 161 blocked shots in 81 games last season, which is truly the bread and butter in terms of what he'll contribute from a fantasy perspective.