Braun collected an assist in Saturday's 5-0 dismantling of the Canucks.

Braun finished the impressive victory with one assist, two blocks and two hits, giving him five, 35 and 38 - respectively - this season. Braun's inconsistent offensively, but he's on pace to surpass last season's career highs in hits (136) and blocks (161). If you're in a league that values those defensive stats, the blueliner is definitely worth a speculative look.