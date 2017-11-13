Sharks' Justin Braun: Fills stat sheet
Braun collected an assist in Saturday's 5-0 dismantling of the Canucks.
Braun finished the impressive victory with one assist, two blocks and two hits, giving him five, 35 and 38 - respectively - this season. Braun's inconsistent offensively, but he's on pace to surpass last season's career highs in hits (136) and blocks (161). If you're in a league that values those defensive stats, the blueliner is definitely worth a speculative look.
