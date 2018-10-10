Sharks' Justin Braun: Garners assist Tuesday
Braun netted a helper in Tuesday's 8-2 dismantling of the Flyers.
Considering the number of points the Sharks put up, it was more of a challenge for guys not to end up on the scoresheet. It was the second assist of the year for the Minneapolis native and first with the man advantage. The blueliner also added four shots, two hits and four PIM.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...