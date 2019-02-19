Braun tallied an assist and got in a fight in a 6-5 loss to the Bruins on Monday.

Braun provided the secondary assist on center Joe Thornton's hat-trick-clinching goal. His fight came earlier in the game, as he dropped the mitts with Bruins forward Chris Wagner. Since returning from a knee injury in January, Braun has five assists in 14 games. He typically serves a more defensive role on ice, so his fantasy value remains limited.