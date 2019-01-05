Sharks' Justin Braun: Lands on IR
The Sharks have placed Braun (knee) on injured reserve, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Braun's placement on IR was almost certainly made retroactive to Jan. 2, but he'll still miss San Jose's next three contests at a minimum. The recently recalled Jacob Middleton will likely slide into Braun's spot in the lineup for Saturday's matchup with Tampa Bay.
