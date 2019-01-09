Braun (knee) is doubtful to play Thursday night against the Golden Knights, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Braun needs a miraculous turnaround in order to be cleared for the upcoming game in Sin City. As far as we know, the defenseman hasn't been able to practice since sustaining his injury last Wednesday, and it's confirmed that he remains on injured reserve for the time being. Still, we'll keep you posted if it starts to look like he may be able to return ahead of Saturday's home game against the Senators.