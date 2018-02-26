Sharks' Justin Braun: Out with sickness
Braun (illness) won't play Sunday against the Wild, Paul Gackle of The Mercury News reports.
Braun is having his best year yet, compiling two goals, 26 points, 118 hits and 120 blocked shots through 61 games. This is the first game that he'll sit out this season, and Tim Heed enters the lineup in his place. According to A.J. Jakubec of TSN, the Sharks have major interest in a trade for the Senators' Erik Karlsson, so it's fair to think Braun could be on the trading block with three years left on a $3.8 million per year contract.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...