Braun (illness) won't play Sunday against the Wild, Paul Gackle of The Mercury News reports.

Braun is having his best year yet, compiling two goals, 26 points, 118 hits and 120 blocked shots through 61 games. This is the first game that he'll sit out this season, and Tim Heed enters the lineup in his place. According to A.J. Jakubec of TSN, the Sharks have major interest in a trade for the Senators' Erik Karlsson, so it's fair to think Braun could be on the trading block with three years left on a $3.8 million per year contract.