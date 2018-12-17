Braun had an assist, three shots on net,and two blocks shots in a 7-3 win over the Blackhawks on Sunday.

Braun set a new personal best with 33 points last season, but he seems destined to fall short of that this year. His helper Sunday only gives him seven points through 34 games. The 31-year-old is also in a particularly dry patch, as he has only three points in his last 15 contests.