Sharks' Justin Braun: Picks up assist
Braun had an assist, three shots on net,and two blocks shots in a 7-3 win over the Blackhawks on Sunday.
Braun set a new personal best with 33 points last season, but he seems destined to fall short of that this year. His helper Sunday only gives him seven points through 34 games. The 31-year-old is also in a particularly dry patch, as he has only three points in his last 15 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...