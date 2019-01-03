Sharks' Justin Braun: Questionable to return
Braun is considered questionable to retake the ice Wednesday against the Avalanche, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.
Braun logged just 5:40 of ice time prior to his exit, failing to make his way into the box score. The Sharks will roll with one fewer defenseman in his absence, while Braun's status remains unclear for the rest of the night. If he's unable to return, the blueliner will have a pair of days to rest up before the Sharks return to action Saturday against the Lightning.
