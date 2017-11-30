Braun had an assist, three blocks, and three shots on goal in the Sharks' 3-1 win Tuesday over the Flyers.

The veteran defenseman has been filling up the scoresheet as of late, posting an assist in four straight games, while piling up 11 blocks and seven shots on goal in that span. The assists lately have been great for Braun's fantasy owners, but the abundance of blocks, shots on goal, and ice time are what make Braun a consistent performer in both season-long and daily formats.