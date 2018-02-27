Sharks' Justin Braun: Returns to practice
Braun (illness) rejoined his teammates at practice Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Braun didn't play in Sunday's matchup against the Oilers because of the bug, but he is slated to retake the ice alongside Marc-Edouard Vlasic on the second pairing Tuesday evening. The veteran blueliner is having a career year offensively for the Sharks despite being absent from the power play, owning 26 points (two goals, 24 assists) and a plus-8 rating over 62 contests this season.
