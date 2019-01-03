Braun indicated after Wednesday's game against the Avalanche that his knee "shifted a bit, but everything seems intact," Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Braun hopes that a couple days of rest will allow him to return to action Friday, but there's no guarantee at this point that will be the case. Should he wind up missing another game, the team may be forced to add another blueliner from the minors if Radim Simek (concussion) and Tim Heed (undisclosed) can't play either.