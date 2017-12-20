Sharks' Justin Braun: Rides three-game point streak
Braun tallied an assist in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.
Braun now has three assists during this point streak, bringing his point total up to 15 on the year. The American defenseman is on pace to destroy his career-high point total (23). Since Nov. 22nd, he has only gone three games without registering a point. For those desperate for defensive help, Braun can certainly help right now especially in daily leagues.
