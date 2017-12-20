Braun tallied an assist in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Braun now has three assists during this point streak, bringing his total up to 15 on the year. The American defenseman is on pace to destroy his career high of 23, and since Nov. 22, he's failed to register a point just three times. For those desperate for defensive help, Braun is a great candidate to fill the void in all but the shallowest of leagues.