Braun netted his second goal of the season and had an assist in Sunday's win over Dallas.

Braun is riding a three-game point streak and is now up to a career-high 24 points in 59 games. He logs heavy minutes and dishes out plenty of hits, making him of value in deeper leagues. A career offensive season at age 31 is a tad surprising, but Braun has always had decent offensive awareness and has a strong shot.