Braun assisted on the game-tying goal in Game 3 against the Golden Knights, but Vegas prevailed in overtime, 4-3.

This was Braun's first point of the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs, but he's done a terrific job within his own zone. We're talking 21 blocked shots through four games against the Ducks and three more facing the Golden Knights in the conference semifinals. Of course, it's important to know just how far a defensive specialist can take you in fantasy pools. Despite averaging 24:19 of ice time in the current series, Braun isn't doing nearly enough with the puck to warrant a look in most settings.