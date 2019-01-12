Sharks' Justin Braun: Sneaking back into lineup
Braun (knee) is slated to return against the Senators on Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Pending his removal from injured reserve, Braun reportedly will link up with Tim Heed in the upcoming contest. It's a third-pairing assignment, and we'll be able to determine whether the defenseman is near 100 percent if he ends up coming close to the 19:55 of ice time that he's averaged through 42 games this season. The 31-year-old remains a streaky offensive contributor with his upside seemingly capped at about 35 points per season.
