Sharks' Justin Braun: Two helpers, 10 hits in victory
Braun assisted on a pair of goals to complement a whopping 10 hits in Friday's 3-0 win over New Jersey.
The offensive barrage isn't what is expected of Braun, but his fantasy owners will happily take that as well as his propensity for laying into opponents.
