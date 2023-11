Kahkonen stopped 34 of 39 shots in Friday's 5-0 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kahkonen's quest for his first win of the season will continue, as the Golden Knights made easy work of the Sharks in this game. The 27-year-old has not played well so far, allowing three or more goals in each of his five starts this season while going 0-5-0. Mackenzie Blackwood has backstopped the Sharks to their only two wins so far, and he'll likely get the nod for Sunday's game in Anaheim.