Kahkonen made 31 saves Saturday in a 5-2 loss to Buffalo. He allowed four goals.

The Sharks had a 2-0 lead early, and the Sabres responded with five unanswered goals. However, Kahkonen could hardly be faulted on any of them. The first goal was a rebound that didn't get cleared. The second was a cross-crease pass, and the third was a screen. The fourth? A one-timer on a 3-on-2 rush. Still Kahkonen has allowed four goals in three of his five starts since the start of January (1-4-0). The Sharks make life hard for anyone in their blue paint.