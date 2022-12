Kahkonen made 34 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Senators on Saturday.

It was a bit of a crash back to earth after his first-career shutout over Montreal earlier this week. The Sens scored four unanswered goals in the second and third periods to secure the win. Kahkonen allowed three power-play goals Saturday. He has given up 16 goals in his last four games, including that shutout. Gulp.