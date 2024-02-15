Kahkonen had trouble pushing off with his left leg when attempting to go to the bench for an extra attacker in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Jets, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Kahkonen stopped 39 of 40 shots in the contest, but the injury is of some concern with the Sharks playing the first game of a back-to-back. The late timing of the injury means an update may not be available until Thursday. The Sharks are expected to start Mackenzie Blackwood versus the Flames on Thursday, but Kahkonen's status will likely be signaled based on if the team calls up another goalie. Per Max Miller of The Hockey News, Kahkonen said he was okay after the game, but it's still worth double-checking on his status heading into Thursday.