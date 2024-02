Kahkonen (leg) is available for Thursday's road game against Calgary, according to Max Miller of The Hockey News.

Kahkonen appeared to be dealing with leg issues towards the end of Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Winnipeg, but it seems he's fine. He has a 6-15-2 record, 3.43 GAA and .905 save percentage in 25 contests in 2023-24. Kahkonen is expected to serve as the backup goaltender Thursday while Mackenzie Blackwood will get the start.