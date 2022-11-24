Kahkonen allowed seven goals on 26 shots in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Kraken. The eighth goal was an empty-netter.

Kahkonen looked good in his last start, but the Kraken wiped that memory away quickly. They beat him three times in each of the second and third periods to storm away with the win. Kahkonen is down to 2-5-1 with a 3.80 GAA and an .877 save percentage in eight appearances. He's in line for a starting role as long as James Reimer (lower body) is out, though Reimer's injury is expected to be a short-term situation.