Kahkonen will be in the home crease for the Sharks on Saturday when they host the Blackhawks, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Kahkonen picked up the loss for the Sharks in Prague a week ago, giving up three goals on only 18 shots to the Predators. Coach David Quinn is hoping that either Kahkonen or James Reimer will get hot and take over as the No. 1 netminder, but until that happens, look for the duo to split games. Kahkonen will face a weak Chicago side that has scored only two goals through two games this season.